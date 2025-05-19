Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in southern Lebanon

Israeli occupation forces carried out a direct strike on a Lebanese Army checkpoint on Sunday, in what marks a significant escalation in the ongoing series of cross-border violations by the Israeli enemy in southern Lebanon, Al Manar reported.

According to local reports, an Israeli drone launched two missiles targeting a military checkpoint on the main road connecting the towns of Beit Yahoun and Kounin in the Bint Jbeil district—an essential route that links southern villages to the central sector, particularly to the town of Tebnine.

A civilian small van vehicle sustained a direct hit during the attack while passing the checkpoint. The missiles struck inside the military post, hitting guard positions and defensive structures.

Initial reports indicate that one or two Lebanese soldiers were injured by shrapnel.

