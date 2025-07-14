“The Toilers of the Sea” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Toilers of the Sea” by French writer Victor Hugo has been published in Persian by Hermes Publications.

Mohammadreza Parsayar is the translator of the book first released in 1866.

“The Toilers of the Sea” is a novel that captures the rugged spirit of the island of Guernsey, where Hugo spent fifteen years in exile.

The novel’s setting—a small, isolated community—serves as a powerful backdrop for transforming ordinary events into a dramatic saga of heroism, love, and human endurance. Set shortly after the Napoleonic Wars, Hugo’s narrative also explores the profound impact of the Industrial Revolution on island life, blending social commentary with adventure.

“Toilers of the Sea” centers on Gilliatt, a humble fisherman and social outcast who unexpectedly becomes a hero. The story begins with his love for Deruchette, the niece of Mess Lethierry, a shipowner and the owner of Guernsey’s first steamship, the Durande. When the Durande is wrecked on the dangerous Double Douvres reef—distinct from the Roches Douvres—the island community is thrown into chaos. Deruchette promises to marry whoever can salvage the ship’s steam engine, an almost impossible task. Driven by love and duty, Gilliatt volunteers, embarking on a perilous mission that tests both his physical endurance and moral strength.

The novel vividly depicts Gilliatt’s struggles: fighting hunger, cold, and exhaustion, and battling a fierce octopus guarding the sunken wreck. Hugo’s portrayal of the fight with the octopus is especially memorable, symbolizing Gilliatt’s courage and the universal battle against nature’s chaos. Amidst these adventures, the story explores social themes—Gilliatt’s status as an outsider and the suspicion he faces from the community—highlighting perseverance and resilience.

The story’s origins are personal; Hugo, exiled in Guernsey, drew inspiration from local scenery and real maritime encounters. It begins with a woman arriving on the island with her young son Gilliatt, who grows up amid superstitions that see him as a wizard. After her death, Gilliatt becomes a skilled fisherman and sailor, known for bravery. Meanwhile, Mess Lethierry’s peaceful life is disrupted when Deruchette notices Gilliatt and writes his name in the snow, sparking his obsession with her. He begins to pursue her, playing bagpipes outside her home and dreaming of love, despite his outsider status.

Adding tension is Sir Clubin, captain of the Durande, who plans to sink the ship on the Hanois reef and escape with stolen money. He conspires with Rantaine, a dishonest trader, to carry out the scheme. However, due to fog, Clubin mistakenly arrives at the Douvres reef and attempts to escape by leaping into the sea. Tragically, he is pulled under and drowns, his fate intertwined with the wreck Gilliatt is determined to save.

As news of the wreck spreads, Lethierry is frantic to recover the engine. Deruchette promises to marry the man who succeeds, and Gilliatt accepts the challenge. His relentless efforts take him into the depths, battling hunger, cold, and danger—including the iconic fight with the octopus. During this underwater expedition, he also discovers Clubin’s skeleton and the stolen money, adding mystery to his heroic journey.

In the climax, Gilliatt succeeds in bringing the engine to Lethierry, fulfilling his promise. Despite his heroism, he declines Deruchette’s love, having seen her accept a proposal from the young Anglican priest, Ebenezer Caudry. In a selfless act, Gilliatt helps the couple escape on the sailing ship Cashmere. Watching the ship depart, overwhelmed by heartbreak and solitude, Gilliatt waits on the Gild Holm’ Ur—a sea rock—and drowns as the tide rises, symbolizing his ultimate sacrifice.

“Toilers of the Sea” is notable not only for its gripping adventure but also for its linguistic influence; it introduced the Guernésiais word for octopus, pieuvre, into French. Its themes of resilience, love, and sacrifice continue to resonate, securing its place as a timeless maritime epic rooted in the rugged spirit of Guernsey.

SAB/