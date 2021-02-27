Qatari FM meets E3 ambassadors to discuss JCPOA

TEHRAN – Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with the ambassadors of the three European countries that are signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

During the meeting, the chief Qatari diplomat discussed with the European ambassadors how to implement the nuclear deal by all parties, according to a statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

“HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Friday at his office with HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar Dr. Claudius Fischbach, HE Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar Jonathan Wilks, and HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar Franck Gellet, which are the European countries party to the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the statement said.

“During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in restoring the diplomatic track and activating dialogue, in addition to the implementation by all parties of their obligations stipulated in the agreement between the P5+1 and Iran,” it added.

According to the statement, Al-Thani affirmed the State of Qatar's tireless work in this direction, its firm stance on encouraging diplomacy and dialogue, and its permanent readiness for constructive work and support for all efforts in the interest of regional stability and international security and peace.

