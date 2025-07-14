War not our choice, but surrender not an option: Pezeshkian to Iranian diaspora

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and national sovereignty in a message to Iranians living abroad following the 12-day war with the Israeli regime.

“We believe the window of diplomacy remains open and are seriously pursuing this peaceful path by mobilizing all political capacities,” Pezeshkian said in his massage published on Monday. “We support constructive engagement and oppose war, but we will never surrender.”

Referring to the Israeli attack that marked the beginning of the conflict, the president described it as a betrayal of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“The Zionist regime attacked us while we were in the midst of negotiations aimed at resolving misunderstandings and proving the peaceful nature of our nuclear activities. Despite our deep distrust of the Americans, we were preparing for a sixth round of talks when the regime, backed by Washington, launched a cowardly attack that resulted in the martyrdom of our military commanders, nuclear scientists, and innocent civilians—including women and children.”

Pezeshkian described Iran’s response as a legitimate act of self-defense under international law.

“What we did in those 12 days was a lawful defense against a foreign aggressor. Despite the heavy losses, our armed forces quickly reorganized and struck back with devastating force under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

The president praised the Iranian people's unity and resilience, both inside the country and among the diaspora.

“In the face of this aggression, Iranians from all walks of life—supporters and critics alike—stood united. This show of national solidarity was one of the most remarkable moments in our modern history.”

He also commended the role of the Leader, saying that his “calm, wisdom, and strength” laid the foundation for a national mobilization that reminded all of the enduring unity of the Islamic Republic.

Looking ahead, Pezeshkian said Iran was entering a new phase—one of rebuilding, innovation, and hope.

He added that Iran’s national security is not only ensured through military strength but also through social cohesion and the trust of the people.

The president concluded by honoring the martyrs of the recent war and issuing a clear warning to those who might underestimate Iran.

“Our enemies must understand that our armed forces are now at the height of their defensive power. If another act of aggression is attempted, the response will be even more crushing.”