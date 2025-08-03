Tehran unveils identities of Israeli pilots involved in bombing of Iran

TEHRAN – On Saturday, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported an intelligence breakthrough: Iranian operatives have assembled comprehensive profiles on the Israeli regime’s pilots, commanders, and drone operators who were involved in launching the unprovoked June assault against Iran.

The report described the discovery as a decisive penetration of Israel’s “Hollywood” façade—a direct challenge to the regime’s efforts to conceal its personnel under blurred masks and code names.

According to IRIB, agents gained access not only to names and unit details but precise residential locations, satellite imagery of homes, and even records of equipment handling—information ordinarily shielded by the Israeli regime’s strict security protocols.

“These navigators of death and destruction,” as the IRIB broadcast dubbed the F-16 crews, now stand exposed, their every movement laid bare to Iran’s intelligence network.

Among those named was Major Yael Ash, deputy commander of Squadron 119—dubbed the “Bat Squadron”—and her husband, Bar Prince.

The IRIB highlighted Major Ash’s lineage as the paternal granddaughter of Major Shimon Ash, a pilot missing since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Spotlighting her interview with Hebrew-language media, the Iranian report noted that her televised vow to “restore security” to Zionists has been recast: “Now, she herself is no longer safe,” insisting the disclosure makes “the entire world unsafe for them.”

IRIB explained that once Iranian forces marked the whereabouts of key aircrew, the Israeli regime rushed several to schools and other civilian buildings.

Analysts assert that possessing the pilots’ full dossiers—names, bases, roles in prior operations, and patterns of movement—gives Tehran a strategic upper hand should the Israeli regime contemplate renewed aggression.

“These revelations are just the beginning,” the IRIB report declared, promising further disclosures of classified material in the not-so-distant future.

The 12-Day War began when the Israeli regime breached the UN charter and international law on June 13, striking Iranian facilities and assassinating senior Iranian military officials and scientists. This prompted Iran to launch 22 waves of missile and drone operations in self-defense which targeted military and industrial sites within the occupied territories.

After the halt in fighting on June 24, Iranian officials have voiced deep distrust toward the Israeli regime’s ceasefire claims, emphasizing their unreliability. Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and President Masoud Pezeshkian both affirmed Iran’s readiness to respond forcefully to any renewed aggression.