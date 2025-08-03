Iran Army Chief: ‘Missiles and drones ready for action’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, declared the nation’s missile and drone capabilities to be “permanent and ready for operations.”

Addressing Army Ground Force commanders Sunday, he stressed this readiness endured during hostilities in June, continuing attacks “until the last moment” to compel a ceasefire.

Hatami honored martyrs and blamed Western opposition on Iran’s faith and progress, vowing accelerated advancement.

Warning against underestimating the enemy, he praised the people’s unity and resistance, which delivered a “stinging slap” to enemy plots and forced the Israeli regime to admit its “strategic error.”

This follows the Israeli regime’s unprovoked aggression against Iran on June 13, prompting Tehran’s “True Promise III” act of self-defense.

By June 24, Iran’s operations cornered the regime and the U.S. into asking for a ceasefire.