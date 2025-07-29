No trust in US or Israel, full readiness to repel any aggression: Iran top military chief

TEHRAN – Iran's top military commander has reiterated the Islamic Republic’s total lack of trust in the United States and the Israeli regime, affirming that the country remains fully prepared to respond decisively to any renewed acts of aggression.

In a telephone conversation with Tajikistan’s Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Emomali Abdur Rahim Sobirzoda, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed appreciation for Dushanbe’s steadfast support during Israel’s recent 12-day war against Iran.

General Mousavi paid tribute to Major General Mohammad Baqeri, who was martyred during the Israeli offensive, noting that he had consistently prioritized defense cooperation with Tajikistan. He emphasized the importance of deepening military ties between the two nations.

“Positive and effective steps have already been taken, and I will continue along this same path,” he stated.

Referring to the recent escalation, Mousavi said the enemy's unlawful actions failed to achieve their objectives. “Despite 12 days of relentless and illegal attacks, the United States and the Zionist regime suffered significant blows and were ultimately forced to call for a ceasefire to preserve the occupying entity,” he remarked.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise and unprovoked assault on Iran, targeting senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians in a blatant violation of international law. On June 22, the United States also joined the conflict, carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—an act deemed by Tehran as a flagrant breach of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran responded with coordinated retaliatory strikes on June 24, which it said successfully halted the military campaign launched by both the Israeli regime and the U.S.

“We place absolutely no trust in the commitments or assurances of the Americans and the Zionists,” Mousavi stressed. “We remain fully prepared to confront any further acts of aggression with firmness and resolve.”

For his part, the Tajik defense minister extended condolences to Iran over the martyrdom of its commanders and civilians during what he described as an imposed war. He highlighted the strong cultural, linguistic, and historical bonds shared between the two nations, calling the relationship one of brotherhood.

“The government and people of the Republic of Tajikistan consider the people of Iran not just friends, but true brothers,” he stated.

