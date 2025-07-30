Legal action against US-Israeli aggression underway: Iran deputy FM

TEHRAN — A senior Iranian official has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to legally pursue the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, calling them clear violations of international law and human rights.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, made the remarks during an interview with the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The comments came on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iranians killed in last month’s 12-day conflict.

Gharibabadi stressed that legal recourse is a central pillar of Iran’s response to the aggression, describing the strikes as blatant breaches of the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

“The perpetrators have already received a firm military response,” he said. “Now, the focus is on legal accountability. Two comprehensive reports detailing legal violations—including the killing of children, women, and entire families—have been prepared and are in the final stages of documentation.”

He noted that the reports have been submitted to both the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies. “Although legal efforts are often hindered by political considerations on the global stage, this must not lead to inaction or despair,” Gharibabadi added.

“The first step is to document and register these crimes, file formal complaints, and pursue them through every available channel. If these efforts succeed, it will be a major achievement. If not, we must continue regardless, and legal follow-up must remain a top priority for the Islamic Republic.”

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked offensive against Iran, assassinating senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the United States escalated the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, in what Tehran has condemned as a flagrant breach of the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran’s Armed Forces responded by striking strategic sites within the occupied Palestinian territories as well as targeting the al-Udeid air base in Qatar—Washington’s largest military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran’s coordinated retaliatory strikes forced an end to the hostilities. With Israeli defenses overwhelmed, the regime sought a ceasefire, effectively bringing the illegal assault to a halt.