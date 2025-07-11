US-backed Israeli aggression a gross violation of intl. law: Iran envoy to UN

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s U.S.-supported military offensive on Iran, describing it as a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a formal letter submitted Thursday to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Iravani enclosed a detailed report from the Iranian Foreign Ministry documenting the “illegal and coordinated attacks” by Israel on Iranian soil in June.

“In the early hours of June 13, 2025, while Iranian families were asleep, the Israeli regime—with extensive military, intelligence, and political backing from the United States and certain Western countries—launched a series of air, missile, and drone strikes targeting residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful nuclear facilities,” Iravani wrote.

According to the Iranian envoy, the attacks left 1,100 civilians dead, including 132 women and 45 children, and wounded over 5,700 others.

“These heinous crimes represent serious violations of the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and multiple human rights instruments including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR),” he stated.

Iravani further noted that a second round of U.S. military attacks on June 22 compounded the violations, targeting Iranian nuclear sites amid the broader escalation.

He emphasized that Israel’s deliberate targeting of homes, hospitals, ambulances, energy infrastructure, and nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision constitutes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of aggression under international law.

Describing the report as “a glimpse into the suffering endured by Iranian civilians, particularly women and children,” Iravani called for urgent accountability and the enforcement of international legal norms.

Addressing the UN Security Council during an emergency session convened in response to the Israeli strikes, Iravani demanded “concrete and immediate action” from the international community to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further deterioration of global peace and security.

He also criticized the “shameful double standards” of Western powers—particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and France—for turning a blind eye to Israeli attacks not only in Iran, but also in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The Israeli assault on June 13 marked one of the most extensive military campaigns against Iran to date, claiming hundreds of civilian lives and targeting both military personnel and infrastructure, including several high-ranking Iranian commanders.

In retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a sweeping military response that struck strategic Israeli military, intelligence, industrial, and energy sites deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The conflict escalated further on June 22, when the United States—despite ongoing nuclear talks with Tehran since April—joined the fighting by targeting multiple Iranian nuclear facilities. In response, Iran hit a major U.S. military base in Qatar with precision strikes.

The hostilities came to a halt on June 24, when U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking on behalf of the Israeli regime, announced a unilateral cessation of attacks, effectively signalling Israel's withdrawal from further aggression.