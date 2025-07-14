Pezeshkian visits families displaced by Israeli attacks, vows continued support

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met on Monday with several families affected by the recent Israeli aggression during a visit to a temporary shelter center in Tehran Province.

Pezeshkian spoke with families whose homes were damaged during the Israeli regime’s large-scale assault on Iranian cities, offering assurances that the government and all relevant agencies are committed to providing the necessary support to compensate for the losses suffered.

The President was accompanied by the governor of Tehran Province, the mayor of Tehran, and the deputy tourism minister from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage. During the visit, he asked detailed questions about the relief efforts carried out so far and promised that the government would not leave the affected families without assistance.

On the morning of June 13, the Israeli regime launched a premeditated, large-scale military attack on Iranian soil with the green light from the United States. The regime carried out indiscriminate strikes on densely populated civilian areas, vital infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and non-combatants. The result was hundreds of fatalities, thousands of injuries, and significant damage to Iran’s medical, educational, and industrial sectors.

In response, Iran initiated Operation True Promise III, a major counteroffensive that targeted key Israeli military, intelligence, and industrial sites across the occupied territories. The operation was followed by an Iranian missile strike on al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. military installation, after the United States entered the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The escalation eventually led to a unilateral pause in hostilities declared by the Israeli regime on June 24, which was formally announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tel Aviv’s behalf.