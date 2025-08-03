Massive Sydney rally draws 300,000 in support of Palestine

SYDNEY - Despite the heavy winter rain in Sydney, people from all walks of life — including senators, politicians, university professors, athletes, and ordinary citizens from various ethnicities, nationalities, and cultures — gathered in a massive march of 300,000 to voice their support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Sunday’s demonstration was held on Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge, despite opposition from the New South Wales state government and state police, and with the approval of a judge from the Sydney High Court.

The Iranian flag was prominently displayed alongside the flags of Palestine and Lebanon among the ranks of the protesters.

Amid the crowd, photos of Iran’s martyred nuclear scientists — who were killed by the Zionist regime during the 12-day war — added a distinct aura and grandeur to the march. The raising of these images by demonstrators from various nationalities symbolized the legitimacy and esteemed position of Iran in the hearts of people around the world, as well as their support for Iran’s nuclear program. It seems that a powerful and dignified Iran is the desire of the world’s nations.

