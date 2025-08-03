A trip with an important message

TEHRAN - In an article, Jam-e-Jam discussed the importance of Pezeshkian's trip to Pakistan.

It wrote: The two countries of Iran and Pakistan are cooperating as two neighboring countries. The people and government of Pakistan are intelligent and have a correct understanding of the situation. There is an understanding in Pakistani society that the recent threats to the region were sparked by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States, and just as these threats were not limited to Palestine, they also spread to Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. So if this process is not controlled, it will continue and will encompass the entire region. Tel Aviv s strategy, with a support by the United States, is to turn this occupying regime into the dominant power in the region. Therefore, cooperation between the two countries can be effective in undermining this strategy. The trip is taking place at very important juncture and will have very desirable achievements. What is certain is that the Islamic world is not united. If we work together, no enemy can dominate Islamic countries.

Siasat-e-Rooz: A challenging drill

Siasat-e-Rooz analyzed the joint military exercise between Armenia and the United States. It wrote: Armenia stated that this drill aims to achieve sustainable security and confront the military movements of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Countries in the region, such as Iran, Russia, and Georgia, have always emphasized that they are ready to mediate between Baku and Yerevan without the interference of foreigners. Experience has shown that external actors do not pursue any goal other than their interests through damaging relations and inciting war. Today, the Zionist regime, Turkey, and England are determined to pave the way for their military influence by creating tension and conflict in the region. Although they claim they want to confront Iran and Russia, the entire region should know that their goal is to undermine all countries in the region to achieve their hegemonic goals. The ultimate solution for the crisis in the Caucasus is to abandon fruitless conflicts and accept regional mediators such as Russia and Iran, who, as regional countries, want stability and sustainable security for all.



Ettelaat: Door to diplomacy should not be closed

In a commentary, Ettelaat said the door to diplomacy should not be closed and it is essential to prevent an activation of the snapback mechanism by the European trio of Britian, France and Germany because its possible activation will favor Israel. It said: Europe's interests are not in activating the snapback mechanism, because Europe is psychologically, economically, and politically involved in the war with Russia in Ukraine. Insecurity of the Persian Gulf and the rise in the price of oil and gas will mean hundreds of billions of dollars in Russia's favor and the defeat of Europe. In addition, opening another front against Iran will cause the war with Russia to be removed from the European focus. Therefore, the winner of activating the snapback mechanism will be Russia and Israel, and it is not surprising if Moscow welcomes the activation of the mechanism for its interests. Today, instead of calling the snapback mechanism a piece of paper and welcoming it under Article 7 of the UN Charter, it is better to review foreign policy and turn this threat into an opportunity. Israel seeks to be the dominant power in the region, and the United States will not give up this region. We just need to open our eyes and look at the experiences of other countries.

Iran: An opportunity to be seized

In an analysis the Iran newspaper wrote: The Americans acknowledge the fact that Pakistan can provide them with a deeper understanding of Iran. From this viewpoint, the significance of Dr. Pezeshakian s visit to Pakistan can be analyzed. The visit is meaningful from two points of view: on the one hand, strengthening bilateral relations can prevent emergence of destructive and malicious factors from hurting relations between the two countries, or providing a platform for the influence of destabilizing actors. On the other, Pakistan has the motivation to be proactive and play a role in creating a balance in the relations of global powers. Given this motivation and its special diplomatic position, especially regarding Iran and the United States, Pakistan can play a role in regional peace and stability. We are now in a special and sensitive period, a period that can provide a golden opportunity to use Pakistan s capacity as a regional mediator or facilitator. This opportunity must be properly understood and exploited by the country's policymakers and decision-makers before rival actors neutralize it or seize it for their own benefit.