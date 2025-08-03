Iran-Pakistan ties rooted in brotherhood and regional vision: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the deep-rooted brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan during his official visit to Islamabad, stating that the relationship goes far beyond mere geographic proximity.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Sunday, Pezeshkian highlighted the two countries’ shared commitment to regional stability, economic cooperation, and Islamic unity amid ongoing regional challenges.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that regional peace and security are fundamentally interconnected, noting that “calm and stability are essential prerequisites for economic growth and cross-border cooperation.” He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to prioritizing ties with its neighbors, adding, “Our relationship with Pakistan is not just based on geography—it is based on brotherhood.”

He also expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support during the recent 12-day war launched by Israel and backed by the United States, describing Islamabad’s solidarity as a powerful reflection of the close and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Pezeshkian praised the unified stance adopted by Pakistan’s government, parliament, political parties, scholars, and public. “Their position was deeply heartening and a sign of the enduring bond between our peoples,” he said.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise military assault on Iran that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 individuals, including senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States joined the offensive by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities—an act Tehran has denounced as a flagrant violation of international law.

In response, Iranian armed forces carried out coordinated retaliatory operations targeting both Israeli and U.S. positions. The campaign successfully brought the hostilities to a halt by June 24.

The two leaders also condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and its broader actions across Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. Pezeshkian stressed the need for stronger, more coordinated action among regional and Muslim nations to counter Israel’s aggressive and destabilizing policies.

He stressed the urgent need for unified regional and international action against Israel’s ongoing aggressions in Gaza.

“Strengthening cooperation among Islamic countries is key to preventing further attacks by the Israeli regime,” Pezeshkian said. “By expanding comprehensive ties between Iran and Pakistan, we can set a successful example for regional collaboration and Muslim unity.”

Pezeshkian described Israel’s continued attacks as a stark warning to the Islamic world and the global community, underscoring the necessity of a coordinated response to the regime’s violations of international law.

Calling for an end to double standards in global diplomacy, the Iranian president urged international institutions—particularly the UN Security Council—to take decisive action against violations of sovereignty, war crimes, and civilian massacres.

President Pezeshkian also thanked the Pakistani leadership for their warm hospitality and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sharif to visit Tehran in the near future to continue high-level talks.

The Iranian president arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif—his first trip to Pakistan since assuming office.

On Sunday, the two countries signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering diverse fields including trade, science and technology, agriculture, tourism, transport and transit, judicial cooperation, cultural heritage, and economic development.

The agreements aim to deepen bilateral ties by facilitating knowledge exchange, expanding commercial capacity, strengthening people-to-people engagement, and enhancing regional cooperation.

Pezeshkian’s visit began in Lahore, where he paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet and an influential figure in Iran-Pakistan intellectual relations. He then traveled to Islamabad for meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif.