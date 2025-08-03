Arbaeen theater festival celebrates sacred pilgrimage with cultural performances

TEHRAN- The 9th edition of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage International Theater Festival is set to open on Tuesday, featuring a diverse range of theatrical and cultural performances in honor of the sacred pilgrimage, the organizers have announced.

Talented practitioners of religious theater have mobilized for this significant event and after the opening ceremony in Tehran, they will march towards Khuzestan province in southern Iran, Kourosh Zarei, the director of the Art Bureau's Center for Dramatic Arts announced during a press conference held in Tehran on Sunday.

The theatrical groups will depart from Shalamcheh border on Tuesday and head to Iraq, with performances scheduled to commence from Thursday this week.

The event will be held on the Arbaeen pilgrimage route as well as the city of Samarra.

"This year, we plan to hold performances at some campgrounds affiliated with the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization in Samarra," he added.



This international festival is held annually as a cultural vow by ritual theater artists without any form of payment or compensation. Over the course of eight days, it will showcase various genres and forms of performance art along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route leading to Karbala, welcoming Iranian audiences as well as pilgrims from Arab countries.

Performances will include tazieh (Iranian passion play), in Persian and Arabic, street theater, Naqqali (Iranian dramatic story-telling), as well as anthem and poetry reading.

Seyed Mostafa Motorchi, secretary of the festival, noted that all activities are dedicated voluntary offerings with zero costs involved.

This year’s program includes ten tazieh performances in Persian and Arabic, three street plays in both languages depicting the 12-day war of Irana and Israel, and stories celebrating Iranian heroism and martyrdom, he explained.

A notable addition this year is a puppet show specially designed for children and teenagers, reflecting the event's inclusive spirit, he added.

Performers are required to speak Arabic fluently; most are from Khuzestan, known for their street theater expertise, he said.

Iraqi groups have expressed enthusiasm and are expected to join in future years, expanding the event's reach. In addition to Persian and Arabic, there are plans to incorporate Urdu performances for future editions.

The event aims to set a cultural trend, with Iraqi groups also adopting similar approaches, making the initiative more widespread across the region.

Performances are held across nine locations, with each group performing near their residence or close to each other at designated sites. The performances are scheduled close to sunset to avoid the heat.

Provincial networks will produce dedicated programming aligned with the participating groups, ensuring broad visibility and engagement, Motorchi concluded.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on August 14 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

SAB/