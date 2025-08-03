‘Starved and bombed’, Iran condemns humanitarian collapse in Gaza

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a sharp rebuke of the international community for their failure to stop Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, criticizing Western powers for enabling the destruction through continued military support.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei voiced Tehran’s condemnation in a statement posted Saturday on social media platform X. He blasted the inaction of global actors in the face of what he called a systematic campaign of mass starvation and indiscriminate killing launched by Israel since October 2023.

“Palestinians are being starved to death while simultaneously bombed by the most advanced American and German-made weapons,” Baghaei wrote, accusing Israel and its Western allies of orchestrating a dual war of hunger and firepower.

He further noted that so-called aid distribution points—established by Israel and the United States in response to mounting malnutrition—have become “death traps,” where over a thousand desperate civilians have reportedly been killed while trying to access food.

“Patients are dying without medicine; food lines are turned into ambush sites,” he added, calling the situation a deliberate assault on Gaza’s civilian population.

Baghaei said nearly two years of non-stop bombardment have devastated the territory, leaving more than 200,000 people killed or wounded, traumatizing the population, and rendering 90 percent of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

“The world must move beyond hollow condemnations,” he urged. “Concrete action is needed—beginning with an immediate arms embargo on the Israeli regime and prosecution of its war criminals.”

The Iranian official also recalled the brief truce brokered in November 2023 between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas, which allowed for the temporary exchange of captives and prisoners. That deal, he noted, was not renewed after its expiration, with Israel instead choosing to escalate its military campaign in Gaza.

Iran has consistently positioned itself as a vocal critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and has called for legal accountability and international sanctions in response to the humanitarian crisis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 60,000 Palestinians, with children making up more than 18,000 of the casualties. Thousands more are still trapped beneath the rubble, feared dead.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports that starvation alone has claimed the lives of 162 people so far, including 92 children.