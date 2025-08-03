Iran establishes new defense council to centralize military strategy
August 3, 2025 - 21:32
TEHRAN – In a move to strengthen national security coordination, Iran's Supreme National Security Council has approved the creation of a new defense council, operating under Article 176 of the Constitution.
The newly established council will be responsible for evaluating defense strategies and enhancing the operational capabilities of Iran’s armed forces in a centralized manner.
Analysts suggest this could signal a more unified approach to military planning amid escalating tensions with Israel and the United States.
