Cyclist Partoazar aims for gold at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s most decorated female cyclist says the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya will mark the final chapter of her competitive career, as she plans to transition into a new role after the event.

Faranak Partoazar outlined her plans for the Nagoya Asian Games, emphasizing that winning an Asian Games medal has been her dream since the beginning of her national team career.

“From my very first year in the national cycling team, I dreamed of winning a medal at the Asian Games, at a time when even qualifying felt impossible,” Partoazar said in an interview with ISNA. “From 2014 until now, I have achieved many milestones in Iranian cycling. I love challenges and have always pursued goals that once seemed unattainable. I believe I have fulfilled my mission as a pioneer in women’s cycling, which is why I have decided to take on a new role after the Nagoya Asian Games to help the next generation.”

Partoazar, who has been living in Switzerland for several years due to her club commitments, highlighted her international connections and future ambitions beyond competition.

“Thanks to my education and language skills, I have been able to establish strong relationships with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and various brands,” she said. “My goal is to become an ambassador for Iranian sport at the international level. To achieve this, I plan to complete coaching and refereeing courses, as well as programs offered by the International Olympic Committee. I have already shared my readiness with the Iran Cycling Federation, the Ministry of Sports, and the National Olympic Committee. Living in Switzerland, close to both the UCI and the IOC, makes it easy for me to attend these courses, and I hope this opportunity will be fully utilized.”

Discussing her competition schedule for 2026, Partoazar explained that she will soon head to a training camp in South Africa and, for the first time, compete in the world’s largest eight-day mountain bike race, often referred to as the “Tour de France of mountain biking.”

“This event is perfectly timed in relation to the Asian Championships and the Asian Games and will significantly boost my fitness in the second half of the season,” she said. “Before the Asian Championships, I will compete in at least two European races. After that, I will hold a high-altitude training camp in Iran before taking part in the Asian Championships. I will then return to Europe to continue training and racing under my coach’s supervision, competing in European events up until two weeks before the Asian Games, before heading directly to Japan.”

Iran’s most successful female cyclist made history by winning a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“I truly believe I can win a better medal than last time,” Partoazar said. “If everything goes well, my goal is to add a gold medal to the achievements of Iranian women’s cycling.”

She concluded by expressing optimism about the road ahead:

“With proper planning and support, I hope to make history in 2026. Fortunately, a large portion of the costs for my overseas training camps is covered by my club. Winning another medal at the Asian Games would be a collective achievement, and given my strong relationship with the federation, I do not expect to face the same issues as before regarding equipment or registering my technical coach.”