Russian filmmaker Mikhalkov condemns Israeli attack on Iran, calls for cinema unity against global

TEHRAN- In a statement issued through the Public Relations Department of the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) on Sunday, Nikita Mikhalkov, the acclaimed Russian filmmaker, condemned the Israeli regime’s atrocities during the 12-day war against Iranian soil.

Addressing Iranian filmmakers, the Oscar-winning artist and director expressed his solidarity, saying: “Dear friends, colleagues, Iranian filmmakers! First and foremost, I want to express my deep respect for you, for Iranian cinema—this great cinema—and for Iran’s rich and majestic culture.

I extend my heartfelt condolences as you face a brutal and unjustified aggression by Israel aimed at subjugating the Iranian nation, Iranian culture, and Iran as a whole. In my view, such ambitions are impossible and should never come to fruition.

Once again, I invite you to join us at the Eurasia Cinema Academy, organized by us, to stand against Hollywood’s dominance, which I believe destroys all human values and traditions. We must unite. I await you with a pure heart and open arms, through your films, your presence on the festival red carpet, and the Diamond Butterfly Award of the Eurasia Cinema Academy.”

Mikhalkov is renowned for his 1994 film “Burnt by the Sun”, which won the Cannes Grand Prix and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

SAB/