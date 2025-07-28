Exhibition of martyr artist Mansoureh Alikhani’s artworks showcased in Sarajevo

TEHRAN – An exhibition featuring the paintings of martyr artist Mansoureh Alikhani, one of the victims of the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Iranian soil, was held at Iran's Cultural Attaché office in Sarajevo, Bosnia on Sunday.

The event aimed to depict the crimes committed by the Israeli regime during its military assault against the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reported on Monday.

Organized by Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the exhibition displayed 20 artworks by the late artist, along with her biography in Bosnian and English. The artworks have been provided to the Iranian embassies around the world for public display.

Previously, an exhibition displaying images of Iranian children who were killed during the 12-day war was also held at the Iranian Embassy in Sarajevo.

Martyr Mansoureh Alikhani was born in 1967 in Nowshahr. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Painting at Al-Zahra University and Sooreh University, respectively. She later taught at Kashan Art University, Sooreh Art School, and various artistic educational institutions.

Her contributions include conducting art workshops, managing the Creative Skills Center at Sooreh University, participating in solo and group exhibitions, illustrating books, and judging art festivals. Alikhani received numerous awards and commendations.

Her expertise encompassed painting, book illustration, and art research.

Following the Zionist regime’s aggressive assault on Iran, Mansoureh Alikhani lost her life during Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran.

Alikhani was a student of master Kazem Chalipa and a prominent figure in the field of painting who was involved in training and research as well. She was creating a painting about Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, which remained unfinished due to her martyrdom.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

SAB/



