Pezeshkian: Iran will make Israel repent its ‘stupid acts’

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation will not stand idle by toward Israel’s air strikes on Iran and will give legitimate response to Israel’s “stupid acts”.

“The Iranian nation and the officials of the country will not remain silent in the face of Israel’s crimes, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give legitimate and powerful response, and will make Israel repentant of its stupid acts,” Pezeshkian said in message to the Iranian people.

The president also said now national unity is now essential more than any other time.

“Today, more than any other time the Iranian nation is in need of trust, empathy, unity and solidarity. And God willing, with such a valuable spirit it will give a tough, rational and powerful response to the crimes of the occupation regime,” the president stated.

Pezeshkian said on early Friday morning Iranians witnessed “the savage aggression of the criminal Zionist regime to Tehran and other cities in the country that led to the martyrdom of a number of babies, women…, military commanders and nuclear scientists.”

The president added, “This brutal act that took place in violation of all international commitments prove the criminal nature of the criminal and illegitimate” regime of Israel that has been established “based on occupation, aggression and infanticide.”