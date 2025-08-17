Earthquakes decline week by week

TEHRAN – The number of earthquakes recorded across the country in the current Iranian calendar month (July 23 -August 22) has been in a downward trend, decreasing from 163 in the first week to 117 and 87 in the second and third weeks, respectively.

According to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, a total of 87 earthquakes were recorded in the country from August 9 to 15, IRNA reported.

Statistically, 76 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; eight earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and three earthquakes with magnitudes between 4 and 5 have occurred in the country.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale, which occurred on August 9 in Bushehr province.

Among the provinces of the country, Kerman, with 12, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan and Yazd provinces with 11 and eight earthquakes, respectively.

During the same period, one earthquake hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in Ardabil, Alborz, Ilam, Zanjan, Qazvin, Gilan, Lorestan, Hormozgan, and Hamedan provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

