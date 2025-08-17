Iranians shine at FIRA RoboWorld Cup, IESO 2025 contests

TEHRAN – The robotics and earth science teams of Iran have won different awards at the Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) and the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) competitions, which were held in South Korea and China, respectively.

The robotics team that participated in the FIRA 2025 World Robotics and AI Competition in Daegu, South Korea, managed to win 11 awards.

The Iranian participants at the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) in Ji’ning, China, grabbed four bronze medals.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit 2025 was held from August 11 to 15. The game was held in 46 events in four leagues, including the “Sports League,” an autonomous robot for bipedal walking, the “Challenge League,” such as autonomous vehicles and start-up competitions, the “Air League” such as indoor disaster rescue racing using drones, and the “Youth League,” a youth creative task.

The Iranian delegations won five championships in the Air League and Sport League (students under the age of 19), as well as Challenge and Youth League. They secured four runner-up positions and two third-places in autonomous vehicles, youth creative task, and the Sport League.

The FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit, which marked its 30th anniversary this year, competed with 900 robot prospects from 17 countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Russia, China, Taiwan, Iran, and Brazil.

On the 14th, a ‘summit’ event was held, involving 250 domestic and foreign robot researchers and students, to discuss robot and AI-related policies and international technical standards.

The Iranian teams participating in the 2024 World Robotics and Artificial Intelligence FIRA won 9 championships, achieved 7 runner-up positions, and secured third place in these competitions.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup Open and Summits are held in one of the member countries of this federation with the aim of encouraging the younger generation and industry to focus more on robotics and artificial intelligence. The event has led to an increase in interest in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence among young people.

IESO 2025

Co-hosted by Ji’ning Confucius School, Shandong University of Science and Technology, the IESO took place from August 7th to 17th.

The team comprised Bardia Khalili, Parisa Sedqi, Fatemeh Hedayat Kakhaki, and Zahra Goudarzipour, Mehr news agency reported.

The IESO is an educational event for secondary school students globally, organized by the International Geoscience Education Organization (IGEO). The competition aims to enhance the level of geoscience education worldwide, increase students’ interest in Earth Sciences, and raise public awareness of Earth Sciences. It is one of the twelve International Science Olympiads.

The first IESO was held in Daegu, South Korea, in 2007, and it has been held annually since, attracting over 100 students from more than 30 countries and regions each year.

This year, a total of 210 students and teachers from 31 nations and regions participated in the IESO competition, which included theoretical and practical examinations and fieldwork tests.

In 2024, the four-member team of Iran won a silver medal and two bronze medals at the IESO, which was held from August 8 to 16 in Beijing, China.

Latest achievements

Iranian students won a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 37th edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) being held in Sucre, Bolivia.

The event kicked off on July 27 and will wrap up on August 3. A total of 330 contestants from 84 countries participated in this year’s event.

Amir-Ali Asgari secured the gold medal, Mani Zare and Hamed Ghafari grabbed silver medals, while Kiarash Rezaei won a bronze medal, ISNA reported.

Iran won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the Eighth International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, which was held from July 20 to 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This year, 68 countries participated in the IEO. Mohsen Payandeh-Peyman and Abolfazl Modir-Roosta won silver medals, while Parsa Sedaqat and Alireza Ahmadi secured bronze medals, IRNA reported.

Four Iranian students clinched three gold medals and a silver medal at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025), ranking second among 81 countries, up from third in 2024.

Siavash Pezeshpour, Ali Soleimanzadeh Kalahroudi, and Ali-Akbar Nourollahi won the gold medals, while Radin Bayani secured the silver medal at the competition, which was held from July 19 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, PANA reported.

Five Iranian students secured silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad, ranking 11th globally.

Held from July 18 to 24 in Paris, the IPhO 2025 brought together 440 candidates from over 90 countries.

Mohammad-Hassan Sadeqinejad Simaki, Arya Zarabi, Ilya Qashaee, Mohammah-Hassan Golabdar, and Milad Mohammadi won silver medals, IRIB reported.

Iran grabbed two gold medals, three silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025), held from July 10-20 in Australia.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal and Mehdi Aqajanloo grabbed gold medals, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, Mohammad-Sajad Memari, and Amir-Hossein Zarei secured silver medals, while Parsa Tajallaei won a bronze.

The team had ranked second in the 3rd International Mathematics Summer Camp (IMSC) held in Beijing, China, from June 20 to July 12, 2025.

Bardia Khosh-Eqbal grabbed a gold medal, Mehdi Aqajanloo, Parsa Tajallaei, Mohammad-Reza Attaranzadeh, and Mohammad-Sajad Memari won silver medals, and Amir-Hossein Zarei won a bronze medal, IRIB reported.

MT/MG

