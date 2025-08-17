TPO, ICG sign cooperation agreement to boost exports

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and the Iran Chamber of Guilds (ICG) signed a cooperation agreement aimed at harnessing the capacity of guilds to expand the country’s exports.

The document was signed by Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the TPO, and Qasem Nodeh Farahani, president of the Iran Chamber of Guilds, according to a TPO statement.

At the ceremony, Dehghan Dehnavi highlighted the historic role of guilds in Iran’s economy, recalling their contribution during the Iran-Iraq war in meeting people’s needs and sustaining economic activity.

He said guilds, which include a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises, should revive their role in exports by joining forces through clusters, consortia, or shared brands to achieve greater synergy and presence in global markets.

EF/MA