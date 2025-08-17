Tax revenues rise 24% in 4 months year on year

TEHRAN – Iran collected 3.96 quadrillion rials ($79.2 billion) in tax revenues during the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 21 – July 22), up 24.2 percent from the same period last year, according to official data.

Figures from the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) showed that revenues came from direct taxes, including levies on corporations, individuals, and wealth, totaling 3.963 quadrillion rials.

In the same four-month period last year, the government earned 3.004 quadrillion rials ($60.1 billion) in taxes.

Despite tax penalty waivers for businesses, delayed declarations for June and July, and disruptions from recent conflict, revenues still grew by 960 trillion rials ($19.2 billion), marking a 24.2 percent increase.

