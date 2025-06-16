Iran will respond at same level to any act of aggression by Israel: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that Iran will respond at the same level to any act of aggression by Israel, stressing that Tehran is not seeking war but will not remain silent in the face of Zionist crimes.

In a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran was not the initiator of the current conflict, but has a legitimate right to defend itself.



“We did not start this war, but we will respond to the Zionists' crimes. Any attack against Iran will be met with a response at the same level,” he said.



The Iranian president emphasized that the Islamic Republic is not looking to widen the conflict, but warned that any strike on Iranian territory would trigger a “regret-inducing” response. He also called on the United States to take steps toward de-escalation by curbing Israel’s aggressive actions across the region.



“If the United States wants nuclear talks to resume, it must first stop Israel’s regional aggression,” Pezeshkian said.



President Erdoğan, for his part, reportedly briefed Pezeshkian on his recent conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, saying that any steps toward renewed nuclear negotiations should begin with a halt to Israeli attacks. He also expressed Turkey’s readiness to host future rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.



Iran warns of harsher response if Israel escalates in call with Oman



In a separate phone call with the Sultan of Oman, President Pezeshkian issued another strong warning, stating that if the U.S. fails to restrain Israel, Iran will have no choice but to escalate its response.



“If the U.S. does not contain the Zionist regime, Iran will be forced to respond with even more painful measures,” he said.



Reflecting on recent regional developments, Pezeshkian said Iran’s enemies had miscalculated by assuming that assassinating military commanders, targeting scientists, and bombing civilian homes would weaken Iran’s resolve.



“But with the guidance of the Supreme Leader, the swift deployment of commanders, and the full readiness of our armed forces, the enemy was targeted that very night and suffered heavy losses,” he noted. “Should they repeat such aggression, our response will be even more severe.”