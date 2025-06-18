President Pezeshkian stresses national unity as key to overcoming any crise

TEHRAN— Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of national cohesion and public engagement during a cabinet session held on Tuesday, saying that with unity and solidarity, the country can overcome any crisis.

Pezeshkian underlined that all governmental efforts should focus on preserving national unity, stressing that the people’s support is vital to the country's stability. “If the people stand by us, no challenge can endanger the country,” he said. “It is my firm belief that with national unity, we can overcome any crisis.”

Pezeshkian called on all officials, especially those in charge of social welfare institutions such as the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and the State Welfare Organization of Iran, to remain vigilant and respond swiftly to any incident or hardship affecting citizens.

“It is essential that the people know their officials are by their side and striving to create proper conditions for them,” the president underlined.

Pezeshkian also extended his appreciation for the expressions of solidarity and assistance from various countries, particularly neighboring nations, following what he described as recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president urged [related] ministers to continue and expand diplomatic engagements, especially with neighboring states.

Underscoring the need for decentralization, Pezeshkian instructed his ministers to delegate sufficient authority to provincial officials and their deputies, enabling more efficient decision-making across all sectors.

Concluding the session, the president reminded all officials to strictly adhere to security protocols and protective measures as mandated by relevant authorities, to prevent any potential risks.

The cabinet session, attended by all ministers and vice presidents, also reviewed the latest developments and led to the issuance of directives aimed at facilitating ongoing governmental affairs.



AM