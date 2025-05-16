None of Iran’s nuclear facilities will be dismantled: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN—Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Thursday that Tehran will not shutter or dismantle any of its nuclear facilities.

His remarks at a public forum during the 36th Tehran International Book Fair highlighted Iran’s firm commitment to maintaining its civilian nuclear infrastructure while insisting on sanctions relief in exchange for transparency measures, following four rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States.

“Defending the rights of the Iranian people in the nuclear field, including [uranium] enrichment, is one of these principles and rights of the people that we will not compromise on, neither in the media nor at the negotiation table,” Araghchi declared at the Foreign Ministry’s booth. “This is the right of the Iranian people, and no one can deny it.”

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made it clear that any proposal to entirely dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remains unacceptable.

He emphasized that while Iran engages in dialogue in pursuit of peace, it will not compromise its nuclear capabilities.

“Nuclear energy plays a vital role in healthcare, technological advancements, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and industry. This achievement is not something we will surrender easily,” Pezeshkian stated.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, the president added, “Iran will not relinquish its peaceful nuclear rights.”

Continuing his remarks at the book fair, Araghchi directly refuted claims that Washington had submitted a written proposal during recent discussions.

“During the talks, ideas were presented to the other side in written form, but we haven’t received any written proposals until now,” he stated.

His comments offered a different perspective from U.S. President Donald Trump's. On Friday, Trump told reporters that Iran “has a proposal” and warned, “they know they have to move quickly or something bad’s going to happen,” following an Axios report claiming that during the fourth round of negotiations on Sunday, the U.S. had presented Iran with a proposal for a nuclear deal.

A Reuters report later cited an unnamed Iranian source close to the talks, who clarified that while Iran had not yet received the document, Oman—the intermediary between Tehran and Washington—had obtained it and “will hand it over to Tehran soon.”

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s central demand: verifiable sanctions removal before reversing its nuclear advancements.

“We may clarify [our nuclear] process, but none of the nuclear facilities will be dismantled,” he said, emphasizing Tehran’s willingness to “build trust and offer transparency” if Washington lifts economic restrictions.

He acknowledged, however, that negotiations have yet to establish a shared framework. “If we reach a framework of understanding and agreement, other issues will also be raised, but we have not yet reached that point.”