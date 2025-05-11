Israel is region’s greatest threat, says Iranian FM in Doha

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called Israel the “single greatest threat to peace in the region,” citing its nuclear arsenal and aggressive regional policies as the root causes of instability in West Asia.

Speaking at the Fourth Round of Iranian-Arab Dialogues in Doha on Saturday, Araghchi condemned the Israeli regime’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and its expansionist agenda, accusing it of pursuing a policy of genocidal erasure against the Palestinian people.

“The existence of the Zionist regime remains the most serious threat to regional peace,” he said. “Its policies of occupation, apartheid, and undeclared nuclear weapons endanger the entire region, while its American backers remain complicit in these crimes.”

He dismissed the two-state solution as a “myth” used to delay justice, pointing out that even Israeli officials no longer pretend to support the framework.

In the same address, Araghchi criticized Western powers for what he described as “unacceptable double standards” regarding nuclear proliferation. He said while Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program faces constant pressure and accusations, Israel’s nuclear arsenal is ignored.

“Iran is committed to the international non-proliferation regime and has never sought weapons of mass destruction,” Araghchi said. “Yet the West continues to target Iran with sanctions and political pressure while remaining silent on Israel’s nuclear stockpile.”

He reaffirmed that Iran’s nuclear program is fully peaceful and verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling the country “the most-inspected member” of the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

“If the goal is to confirm that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, that has already been achieved,” he said. “But if the aim is to deny Iran its legitimate rights or impose unrealistic demands, Iran will never surrender.”

He emphasized that Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, is non-negotiable.

The conference, jointly organised by Al Jazeera Centre for Studies and Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, brought together senior officials, researchers, and policy experts to address the region’s most urgent challenges.

On the sidelines of the conference, Araghchi met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two discussed bilateral relations, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and ongoing regional developments.

Both ministers expressed grave concern over the Israeli regime’s two-year-long assault on Gaza and its continued blockade, which has prevented the delivery of essential food and medical supplies. They called for urgent regional cooperation to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Araghchi also updated his Qatari counterpart on the latest developments in Iran-U.S. negotiations, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and regional engagement.

“Prosperity in our region,” Araghchi said, “will come not from dominance, but from cooperation, mutual respect, and the success of the region as a whole.”

Iran and the United States held their fourth round of nuclear talks on Sunday in Muscat, mediated by Oman.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, commending the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”