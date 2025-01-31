Araghchi’s diplomatic engagements in Doha focus on Iran-Qatar relations, regional stability

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his visit to Qatar, held significant diplomatic meetings on regional developments, strengthening bilateral ties, and ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

In a high-level meeting held in Doha, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed a broad range of regional and international issues.

The talks covered the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, the situation in Palestine following the recent ceasefire agreement, Lebanon’s evolving political landscape after the election of a new president and prime minister, and Israel’s repeated ceasefire violations. The officials also reviewed developments in Syria, emphasizing their shared commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

Araghchi highlighted the deep and growing relationship between Iran and Qatar, reaffirming Tehran’s determination to enhance cooperation across various sectors. He also commended Qatar’s diplomatic role in securing a ceasefire in Gaza and halting what he described as an ongoing genocide. Acknowledging the resilience of the Palestinian people and Resistance forces in the face of Israeli aggression, Araghchi stressed the importance of closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, given Israel’s history of violations and obstruction.

For his part, the Qatari prime minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with Iran. He also praised Iran’s influential role in regional stability and peace efforts.

The two sides agreed to continue close consultations and maintain an open dialogue on regional developments affecting both nations.

‘Iran’s support for Palestinian cause is unwavering’

As part of his diplomatic engagements in Doha, Foreign Minister Araghchi met with senior officials from Hamas, including Mohammad Ismail Darwish, leader of Hamas' Shura Advisory Council, and Khalil al-Hayya, the group's chief negotiator.

The meeting focused on the latest political and military developments in Palestine, particularly in the aftermath of the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners in Gaza.

Araghchi conveyed greetings from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and people, congratulating the Palestinian Resistance on the historic victory.

He praised the resilience of Gaza’s people and Resistance fighters in the face of a 16-month-long Israeli war on Gaza, emphasizing that their steadfastness forced Israel to accept the conditions of the ceasefire agreement.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Araghchi stated that the Islamic Republic will continue backing the Palestinian Resistance until the full realization of Palestinian rights, including self-determination and the complete end of Israeli occupation.

Ismail Darwish expressed their gratitude for Iran’s continued support, briefing Araghchi on the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank following the ceasefire. He credited Palestinian endurance and the backing of Iran and the broader Resistance Axis for their recent victories, describing the state of Resistance in Palestine and the region as strong and promising.

The discussions also emphasized the urgent need for the international community and Islamic nations to take serious steps in aiding the people of Gaza, particularly in addressing the dire humanitarian crisis and facilitating the reconstruction of war-ravaged areas.

‘Syria’s stability, sovereignty must be safeguarded against foreign intervention’

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Araghchi addressed Syria’s political future, stressing that Iran will support any government in Syria that is approved by the Syrian people.

He reiterated Tehran’s longstanding position that Syria’s stability and sovereignty must be safeguarded against foreign intervention.

When asked about Iran’s stance on negotiations with the new U.S. administration, Araghchi underscored the long history of American aggression towards Iran. "Since the Islamic Revolution, we have faced continuous hostility from the U.S. The latest example is Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, but there are many others—the assassination of General Soleimani, various attacks, and a persistent campaign of pressure and sanctions. This has built a history of enmity and, more importantly, profound distrust between our nations. Such a legacy cannot simply be erased with words," he said.

Reflecting on past negotiations, Araghchi recalled that Iran engaged in direct, continuous talks with the U.S. in 2015, leading to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "The nuclear agreement was a major diplomatic achievement, widely recognized around the world. But the U.S. decided to withdraw unilaterally, undermining trust. Overcoming this distrust is not impossible, but it is extremely difficult. It is now up to the U.S. government to prove—through real actions—that it is serious about constructive engagement with Iran," he added.