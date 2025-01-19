Palestinian Islamic Jihad praises Iran's support, vows to continue resistance

TEHRAN – Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala has expressed deep appreciation for the courageous stance and unwavering support of Iran toward the people of Gaza.

In a phone conversation on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, he emphasized their steadfast commitment to achieving their human and legal rights, including the right to self-determination and liberation from the grip of occupation.

The leader reiterated that the Palestinian Resistance remains resolute in its efforts to secure justice and freedom for their nation, pledging to continue the struggle with determination and resolve.

Iranian Foreign Minister praised the "unmatched victory" of Palestinians in Gaza against Israel, following a devastating 15-month conflict.

Araghchi highlighted the resilience of the Palestinian people as the decisive factor behind Israel’s approval of a ceasefire deal.

“After 15 months of genocide and atrocities, the Zionist regime failed to achieve its malicious objectives and was compelled to surrender to the will of the resilient Palestinian people,” Araghchi stated.

The ceasefire, approved by Israeli regime on Friday, will begin on Sunday with a six-week truce. The phased agreement aims to end a conflict that has claimed at least 46,788 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children. Hamas has also endorsed the deal, praising the sacrifices of Palestinian fighters and civilians for thwarting Israel's wartime goals.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s "principled and constant position" of supporting the Palestinian cause and their legitimate right to resist occupation.

Iran-Yemen solidarity on Gaza conflict

Separately, Araghchi discussed the ceasefire with Yemeni Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer during a phone call on Saturday night. The Iranian diplomat emphasized the significance of regional solidarity in supporting the Palestinian Resistance.

“The truce is the result of Gaza’s resilience and the support that the Resistance Front, including Yemenis, provided for the oppressed Palestinians,” Araghchi said.

Amer welcomed the ceasefire but warned that Yemen’s future support would depend on Israel's adherence to the agreement and a complete halt to its genocidal actions. He also briefed Araghchi on developments in Yemen, expressing gratitude for Iran’s political and moral support amid external aggression.

The Gaza ceasefire deal, initiated after Hamas's October 7, 2023, retaliatory operation against Israeli regime, marks a significant moment in the region.

While Israel sought to achieve objectives like the release of captives and the elimination of Hamas, these goals remain unmet despite the conflict’s devastating toll.

Under the phased agreement, Israel will release 1,900 Palestinian detainees in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza. Additionally, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.