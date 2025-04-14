Iran FM talks with regional countries on Oman negotiations with U.S.

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of phone calls with top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt to discuss regional developments and the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

Iran and the US said over the weekend that they had held “positive” and “constructive” talks although the negotiations remain indirect with Oman acting as mediator.

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and an American delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy to West Asia Steve Witkoff sat in two separate halls for two and a half hours as Oman’s top diplomat acted as go-between.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, stated ahead of the session that Tehran was offering diplomacy a “sincere opportunity” to resolve outstanding nuclear issues and achieve a lifting of sanctions, while also cautioning against prolonged negotiations.

In his call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Araghchi shared updates on the Muscat talks. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and expressed hope that the negotiations would yield positive outcomes for the wider region.

Speaking with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Araghchi thanked Kuwait for its support and laid out Tehran’s positions on the Muscat talks. Al-Yahya referenced Kuwait’s official statement endorsing the discussions and voiced optimism for a productive conclusion.

During a Sunday evening conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Araghchi reviewed the outcomes of the first round of indirect talks with the U.S., emphasizing Iran’s resolve to pursue diplomatic avenues to address key issues. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the initial results and reaffirmed Qatar’s readiness to assist in advancing the process.

Earlier on Sunday, Araghchi also held a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. Both sides exchanged views on the Muscat negotiations and the broader regional picture. Abdelatty reiterated Cairo’s support for the talks, citing Egypt’s formal statement of welcome. Araghchi, in turn, elaborated on Iran’s perspectives.

The two also discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the continued loss of civilian lives, and the urgent need to intensify diplomatic efforts toward achieving a ceasefire.