Iran, Egypt discuss nuclear talks and Gaza ceasefire efforts

TEHRAN – A high-level conversation took place Monday between Iranian and Egyptian diplomats, focusing on the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington as well as the situation in Gaza.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, spoke by phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, for a discussion that spanned regional developments, with a particular emphasis on the progress of nuclear talks.

Araghchi briefed Abdelatty on the recent fourth round of indirect nuclear negotiations held in Muscat. This ongoing dialogue with Washington has been a subject of keen interest for Iran's allies and friends, who are regularly updated on the nuances and potential outcomes.

Abdelatty, on Egypt's side, voiced support for the discussions, underscoring Cairo's commitment to diplomatic solutions. He then shared vital updates on Egypt's active mediation efforts aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Both ministers agreed on the pressing need to immediately halt the Israeli strikes on Gaza and further addressed the broader issues of the regime’s aggression and occupation in Lebanon and Syria, signaling a unified stance on regional stability.