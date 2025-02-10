Araghchi warns of ‘genocidal plot’ in Gaza, urges prevention of US-planned displacement

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has intensified diplomatic efforts to counter a “dangerous American-Zionist plot” to forcibly displace Gazans, warning that such plans amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

In a series of phone calls with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, and foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Gambia, Araghchi urged swift international action to block Israel’s “colonialist agenda” and protect Palestinian rights.

During his call with the UN chief on Monday, Araghchi condemned American proposals to relocate Gazans as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“The forced displacement of Palestinians is not only illegal—it is the culmination of Israel’s decades-long project to erase Palestine through genocide,” he explained.

The Iranian official called for the Security Council to adopt a “clear and decisive stance” against the plan, which he warned threatens global peace.

Guterres echoed concerns over Israel’s humanitarian law violations, stating, “The United Nations unequivocally rejects any proposal involving the forced transfer of Palestinian civilians.”

He emphasized prioritizing aid delivery and reconstruction in Gaza, pledging to “spare no effort” in mobilizing humanitarian support.

Egypt backs Iran’s call for unified Islamic response

In discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday, Araghchi described the displacement scheme as part of a broader “colonial erasure” of Palestine.

“This conspiracy gravely endangers regional stability,” he said, applauding Cairo’s support for Palestinian rights.

Araghchi also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent Gaza proposal, noting that it has faced “firm opposition” globally, and urged Islamic nations to adopt a cohesive strategy.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to broker ceasefires and rebuild Gaza, labeling forced relocation as “unacceptable.”

He welcomed Iran’s push for an emergency OIC ministerial meeting, stressing the need for “extensive consultations” among Muslim-majority states.

Additionally, on Sunday, Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan agreed on the urgency of countering displacement plans, which the Iranian official described as “a continuation of genocide.”

Both officials emphasized strengthening bilateral ties, with Araghchi praising recent political consultations as “productive.”

Fidan endorsed Iran’s proposal for an urgent OIC session, stating, “All Islamic nations must stand united in defending Palestinian rights.”

He further highlighted Ankara’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Tehran across mutual interests.