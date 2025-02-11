Tehran, Riyadh condemn Netanyahu’s remarks on forced displacement of Palestinians

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion of establishing a Palestinian state within Saudi Arabia, calling it an unprecedented act of aggression that threatens regional stability and security.

During a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday, Araghchi criticized Netanyahu’s remarks as a “blatant provocation” and a clear reflection of Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

He warned that such rhetoric demonstrated the “recklessness of the occupying regime” and posed a direct challenge to peace in West Asia.

Araghchi accused Israeli officials of attempting to erase Palestinian identity through forced displacement and the continued expansion of illegal settlements. He also condemned the broader US-Israeli plan, which, he argued, was designed to eliminate Palestinian sovereignty under the guise of “rebuilding” Gaza.

His remarks followed a statement by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Gaza should come under US “ownership” and that Palestinians should be permanently relocated elsewhere. Trump further claimed that displaced Palestinians would find “better housing” outside their homeland.

Araghchi rejected these proposals as part of a colonial project aimed at dismantling Palestinian statehood. He urged the international community to take immediate action to prevent what he described as a “systematic attempt to erase the Palestinian liberation struggle through Western-backed Israeli aggression.”

Iran has proposed holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address this escalating crisis. Araghchi emphasized that regional and international cooperation was crucial to countering the “normalization of genocide and lawlessness by the Israeli regime.” He called on Muslim-majority countries and the global community to ensure accountability for Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

During their conversation, bin Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, dismissing Netanyahu’s remarks as “completely unacceptable.” The Saudi foreign minister reiterated Riyadh’s commitment to Palestinian self-determination.

The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of Palestinian Resistance movements, also condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “delusional” and a continuation of American “arrogance” toward oppressed nations.

“Gaza is not real estate to be bought and sold. It is soaked with the blood of thousands of martyrs and wounded civilians. It will never be for sale and will remain a nightmare for occupiers and tyrants,” the group said in a statement.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua also rejected Trump’s comments, insisting that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine and not a commodity to be bargained over. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he reaffirmed that the Palestinian Resistance would continue its struggle, regardless of attempts to displace its people.

Meanwhile, five Arab countries—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan—have formally rejected Trump’s plan to relocate Gaza’s population. In a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the nations emphasized that any reconstruction of Gaza must involve Palestinian participation and international support, rather than displacement.

Algeria supports Iran’s call for Islamic nations summit

Algeria has welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of Islamic nations to address the crisis in Gaza.

During a phone call with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, Araghchi provided an update on his consultations with Islamic countries, the OIC secretary general, and the United Nations regarding the ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

He praised Algeria’s strong stance in support of Palestinian resistance and self-determination, calling for a unified response from Islamic nations against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Algerian foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s opposition to any plan that seeks to expel Gaza’s residents from their homeland.