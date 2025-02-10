Deadly Israeli assaults on West Bank surge 

TEHRAN – The Israeli military has intensified its assault in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the death of more civilians, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Among the latest fatalities of the ongoing invasion were two Palestinian women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Israeli forces invaded the Nur Shams refugee camp on the outskirts of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Nur Shams has become the latest target of the Israeli military.

This aggressive military campaign has spread to several nearby camps, escalating tensions and contributing to the ongoing instability in the area.

The recent attack on Nur Shams reflects the ongoing Israeli military strategy in the West Bank, where frequent raids have led to significant civilian casualties and further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the pregnant woman was killed in the attack, while her husband was left in critical condition.

The mother-to-be was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital, according to the ministry. “Medical teams were unable to save the baby’s life due to the (Israeli) occupation preventing the transfer of the injured to the hospital,” it added.

The Health Ministry later reported that Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) killed a second woman in a separate assault in Nur Shams.

Reports indicate that the 21-year-old woman was killed and her father wounded when Israeli forces used explosives to break open the door of their family home.

The ministry later announced that a third Palestinian had been killed “after being shot by Israeli forces” in the same camp.

The IOF has also launched a sweeping arrest campaign targeting young men in the Nur Shams Camp while opening fire on families attempting to flee. Meanwhile, the occupation regime’s bulldozers continued to destroy the camp’s infrastructure, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

This comes as the IOF’s forced displacement of Palestinians continues, amid growing international silence.

More than 30,000 people, particularly in the flashpoint northern city of Jenin, have been displaced from their homes as a result of the latest military assaults.

“The [Israeli] occupation has entirely destroyed the Jenin refugee camp and forcibly displaced more than 20,000 residents, leaving behind their homes, documents, and personal belongings,” Jenin Deputy Governor Mansour al-Saadi told Voice of Palestine radio.

At least 10,500 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from the Tulkarem refugee camp, either under threat of violence or coercion, as confirmed by the city’s governor.

Israeli assaults have extended to the al-Faraa Camp south of Tubas in the northeastern West Bank, where two large explosions were heard during the ongoing Israeli raid.

The escalation has caused further destruction and heightened fears among the camp’s residents, adding to the already tense situation in the region.

The IOF forced families to evacuate, while Israeli aircraft flew heavily over the camp, intensifying the sense of fear and uncertainty among Palestinians.

In Nablus, northern West Bank, the IOF stormed several towns while Israeli aircraft patrolled the skies.

Settlers blocked the main street south of Nablus, performing provocative dances under the protection of Israeli soldiers, further escalating tensions in the area.

Palestinian resistance forces continued their operations in response to the Israeli assault, targeting the IOF with gunfire and explosives, resulting in confirmed casualties.

The Palestinian resistance successfully ambushed a foot patrol of ten soldiers attempting to position themselves in a house in the Nur Shams Camp.

The resistance trapped the patrol in a field of fire, targeting them with direct gunfire from point-blank range, causing confirmed injuries. Resistance forces also engaged with reinforcement units, hitting them with precise gunfire.

Israeli attacks on the West Bank have sharply intensified since the outbreak of the U.S.-backed genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that at least 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far this year.

The surge in Israeli attacks followed the Gaza ceasefire, as Israel failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza through military means.

Experts say that the deadly campaign in the West Bank is, in part, an attempt to compensate for the Israeli losses in Gaza, with intensified military actions aiming to assert control and counter setbacks and losses.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide.

