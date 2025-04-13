Vast majority of West Bank residents killed by Israel die in north: UN

OCHA has found that as of Thursday, more than 90 percent of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year were in the six northern governorates of Jenin, Tubas, Nablus, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, and Salfit.

From March 5 through Monday, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians, including two children, and wounded at least 130, the UN agency reported.

Amid a widening Israeli military operation in the West Bank, the UN and its partners are providing food, water, sanitation, and health services to families displaced by the military.

The report found that in Jenin city, at least “15,000 people still depend on water trucking to have access to water”.

“Since the beginning of the Israeli forces’ operation in the northern West Bank on January 21, humanitarian partners have distributed over 3,000 hygiene kits, about 320 water storage tanks, 20 mobile latrines, and more than 1,000 solid waste containers,” it said.