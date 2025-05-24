Israeli settlers attack water supply of West Bank communities

May 24, 2025 - 20:35

Israeli settlers damaged water pipes supplying Palestinian families in the al-Auja waterfall area, located north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to a local rights organisation.

Hassan Mleihat, general supervisor of the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, told Wafa news agency that settlers tampered with the water supply to force Palestinian residents into leaving their land.

