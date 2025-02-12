OIC to hold extraordinary session on Gaza at Iran's request

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry's proposal to convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers to address the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza has reportedly gained significant support.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), citing an informed source within Iran's Foreign Ministry, the session is expected to occur in the first half of March, following extensive diplomatic efforts by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The proposal, formally submitted to the OIC Secretary General, followed a series of recent consultations between Araghchi and his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Gambia, as well as the current OIC chair.

The discussions focused on possible measures against controversial US-Israeli plans to relocate Gazans to countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Araghchi has repeatedly condemned these proposals, warning that they would "complete the colonial erasure of Palestine."

He urged unified action to thwart this "conspiracy" against Palestinian rights.

“The U.S.-Zionist plan to forcibly expel Gazans and scatter them across other nations is a blatant attempt to destroy Palestinian identity," Araghchi stated.

He further noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent suggestion of establishing a Palestinian state on Saudi territory was an "unprecedented aggression" and a "threat to regional peace and security."

Indirectly referencing Netanyahu’s remarks, Araghchi emphasized the need for the OIC to adopt "urgent measures" to prevent the normalization of "genocidal policies" by the Israeli regime.

He stressed that the international community, particularly Muslim-majority nations, must oppose efforts to legitimize violations of international law.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation must take a decisive and effective decision as soon as possible by holding an extraordinary meeting with the presence of the foreign ministers of the member states to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” Iran's top diplomat said in a phone call with OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently proposed that Washington take “ownership” of the Gaza Strip and transform it into a tourism hub, permanently displacing the Palestinian inhabitants.

“We’ll own it [Gaza] and be responsible for clearing it out and rebuilding it into the Riviera of the Middle East [West Asia],” Trump said during a news conference with Israel’s convicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

Later, while sitting next to Jordan’s King in the Oval Office, Trump refused to elaborate on how he would proceed with his plan, given the opposition from both the residents of Gaza and the countries to which he plans to relocate the population of over 2 million. He said the U.S. would just “take” the territory.

The U.S. president's statements have ignited international outrage, with rights and legal bodies accusing him of helping Israel complete the genocide it could not finish during 16 months of brutal war on Gaza.