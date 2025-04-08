‘Historic, resilient ties:’ Araghchi meets his counterpart in Algeria

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, leading a high-ranking delegation to Algeria, held pivotal talks on Thursday with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, underscoring the nations’ shared vision for regional stability and deepened bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, marked by mutual praise for decades of solidarity, highlighted urgent calls to address the Israeli regime’s “law-breaking expansionism” in West Asia and to mobilize Islamic diplomacy to halt the genocide in Palestine.

"Iran-Algeria relations are historic, resilient, and deeply rooted," Araghchi declared upon arrival in Algiers, emphasizing the nations’ alignment on regional crises.

"Our Algerian brothers have stood unwaveringly alongside Iran during critical historical junctures and taken commendable steps to improve regional dynamics."

He lauded Algeria’s “principled and robust” stance on Palestine, a recurring theme in discussions.

Attaf welcomed the Iranian delegation warmly, describing bilateral ties as a “model partnership” and reaffirming Algeria’s readiness to expand collaboration across all sectors. The ministers reviewed progress in political and economic cooperation, which has surged in recent years amid joint infrastructure projects and energy sector synergies.

The dialogue also included the Israeli regime’s escalating violence in occupied Palestine, with Araghchi condemning Western complicity in Tel Aviv’s atrocities.

“Normalizing this regime’s crimes poses the gravest threat to peace, sovereignty, and international law,” he asserted, urging Islamic nations to unite diplomatically against “ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Gaza.”

Attaf echoed these concerns, stressing Algeria’s efforts as a non-permanent UN Security Council member to build global consensus against Israeli aggression.

“Algeria remains committed to leveraging multilateral platforms to uphold international peace,” he stated, referencing recent UN initiatives to censure Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and illegal settlements.

Araghchi underscored Tehran’s readiness to elevate relations, particularly in trade and technology. “Our political rapport is exemplary, but we must harness the untapped economic potential,” he remarked, alluding to ongoing negotiations for a preferential trade agreement.

Attaf affirmed Algeria’s support for Iran’s bid to join BRICS, framing it as a step toward “countering unilateralism” in global governance.

Both ministers denounced Israel’s occupation of Syrian and Lebanese territories, warning that regional insecurity risks spiraling into broader conflict. They pledged to intensify diplomatic coordination in international bodies, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to pressure Israel into complying with ceasefire resolutions.

Revitalizing a historic partnership



The ministers’ meeting builds on a legacy of anti-colonial solidarity. As founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement, Iran and Algeria have long championed Palestinian self-determination and South-South cooperation.

This alliance has gained renewed momentum, exemplified by President Ebrahim Raisi’s landmark visit to Algiers in March 2024—the first by an Iranian leader in 14 years—which prioritized gas collaboration under the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and infrastructure development.

Economic ties have flourished, with Algerian imports of Iranian petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals rising steadily.

Recent bilateral agreements now extend to renewable energy and academic exchanges, reflecting mutual commitments to sustainable development.

Analysts note that Algeria’s strategic role in the Arab Maghreb Union offers Iran a gateway to expand trade across North Africa, with 2023 joint naval drills signaling deepening defense coordination.