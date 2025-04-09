Iranian FM convenes with Algerian intellectuals, calls for Islamic solidarity on Palestine

TEHRAN – During a two-day visit to Algeria, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced Tehran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and addressing critical international issues, including Palestine’s liberation and indirect negotiations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The visit, marked by high-level diplomatic consultations, underscored Algeria and Iran’s historical alignment on anti-colonial struggles and mutual support in global forums.

In a Tuesday meeting with Algerian intellectuals, cultural figures, and media representatives, Araghchi articulated the principles of Iran’s foreign policy stances.

He condemned the "80-year occupation of Palestine" and the Israeli regime’s "colonial project to erase the Palestinian nation," which has intensified over the past 17 months through "unprecedented genocide in Gaza and the West Bank."

"The legal and moral duty of all nations is to support the legitimate resistance of Palestine and Lebanon against Zionist expansionism," Araghchi declared, stressing that decades of Israeli aggression prove "resistance remains the only path to curb this regime’s warmongering."

The top diplomat further lambasted the U.S. and Western powers for their "complicity in the Gaza genocide" through military, financial, and political backing of Tel Aviv, urging Islamic nations to unite against such transgressions.

Participants at the forum echoed Araghchi’s urgency, demanding "decisive action" from the Islamic world and international community to halt Israel’s "war crimes" and hold its leaders accountable. One Algerian media activist emphasized, "Silence on Palestine is complicity," reflecting growing regional frustration over perceived Western indifference.

Nuclear diplomacy: a ‘test’ for U.S. credibility

Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s adherence to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), emphasizing Iran’s "responsible approach" to transparency prior to the U.S.’s "illegal withdrawal" from the deal.

While acknowledging Tehran’s readiness for indirect negotiations via Oman, he cautioned that upcoming Muscat talks represent a "new diplomatic opportunity—and a test of America’s seriousness," given its history of "bad faith and unilateralism."

When questioned about the agenda for potential U.S.-Iran talks, Araghchi clarified, "Discussions will focus solely on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and the lifting of unjust sanctions."

Araghchi’s visit, part of a broader effort to deepen Iran-Algeria collaboration, included meetings with senior Algerian officials to advance economic, cultural, and political ties.

Both nations share a history of advocating for Global South solidarity, with Algeria recently endorsing multilateral initiatives to counter Western hegemony in international bodies.

The Iranian foreign minister concluded his visit on Wednesday after visiting the Grand Mosque of Algeria in the country's capital.