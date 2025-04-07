Iran top diplomat embarks on key diplomatic visit to Algeria

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Algiers on Monday, leading a delegation to advance bilateral and regional discussions with Algerian officials.

The visit builds on recent high-level engagements, including President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, where both leaders hailed “brotherly and expanding relations.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei earlier announced the trip, stating that Araghchi’s agenda includes “consultations on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on pivotal regional and international developments.”

It also follows recent interactions, including a December 2024 meeting between the Iranian foreign minister and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf during the UN Alliance of Civilizations forum in Portugal, where they discussed topics of mutual interest.

In February, Araghchi praised Algeria's steadfast support for the Palestinian resistance in a phone call with Attaf, describing it as a principled stance.

Araghchi’s agenda includes meetings with Attaf and other senior officials, focusing on trade, energy, and regional stability.

Iran and Algeria, both founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement, have maintained pragmatic ties while navigating historical complexities.

Tehran and Algiers align on anti-colonial principles and Palestinian statehood, emphasizing multilateralism and South-South cooperation to address regional challenges.

Both nations have reinforced their shared commitment to Palestinian self-determination, condemning forced displacement in Gaza as a “colonial plot.”

Recent years have seen renewed cooperation, including joint naval drills in 2023 and expanded energy partnerships.

In March 2024, President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Algeria—the first by an Iranian leader in 14 years—focused on gas cooperation within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and infrastructure development.

Bilateral trade has grown steadily, with Algeria importing Iranian petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

"New agreements foster collaboration in renewable energy and education, reflecting a mutual commitment to sustainable development and global partnerships."

Analysts note that Algeria’s influence in the Arab Maghreb Union could help Iran expand its economic footprint in North Africa.