Bilateral dialogue in focus as Iran, Norway deputy FMs hold talks

TEHRAN – On the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh met with his Norwegian counterpart, Andreas Kravik, for talks on key regional and international developments.

The two officials emphasized the importance of sustained political and diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Oslo, and also exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties.

Iran, Iraq reaffirm economic cooperation and regional coordination

Khatibzadeh kicked off his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The two sides reviewed the current state of Iran-Iraq relations and stressed the need to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere.

High on the agenda was the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project, where both countries agreed to accelerate progress and remove remaining obstacles.

They also discussed regional security issues and the latest developments in indirect talks between Iran and the United States held on Saturday.

Deputy FM meets with Iraqi Kurdistan region’s head to discuss shared interests

In another key meeting at the forum, Khatibzadeh sat down with Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The conversation centered on avenues of cooperation between Iran and the Kurdish regional government, as well as pressing regional and international developments.

Both parties expressed readiness to build on existing frameworks to foster deeper collaboration.

Iran, Turkey talk regional tensions, bilateral expansion

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz held substantive talks in Antalya, highlighting the growing cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Khatibzadeh underscored the significance of the upcoming ninth meeting of the Iran-Turkey High Council of Cooperation and President Erdogan’s planned visit to Tehran.

Regional developments dominated the talks, especially Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza and its expansionist moves in Syria.

Both sides discussed the implications of these issues and the recent indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. in Oman.

Yilmaz reaffirmed Turkey’s interest in deepening bilateral ties and maintaining strong regional coordination with Iran.

Tehran, Zagreb eye broader cooperation in politics, culture, and economy

Saeed Khatibzadeh also met with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman during the Antalya Forum.

The two officials reviewed the latest in Tehran-Zagreb relations and highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation across political, economic, and cultural sectors.



Khatibzadeh called for enhanced political consultations and stronger people-to-people ties, to which the Croatian foreign minister responded positively, expressing readiness for deeper bilateral and multilateral engagement.