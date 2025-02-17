Yemen’s support instrumental in Palestinian Resistance’s victory: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has commended Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the critical role played by Yemen in resisting Israeli aggression.

Araghchi’s remarks came during a meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesperson and chief negotiator of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement, on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat.

Araghchi praised Yemen’s solidarity with Palestinians, particularly in countering Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

He credited the steadfast support from Yemen and other regional allies as instrumental in strengthening Palestinian Resistance, ultimately pressuring Israel into accepting a ceasefire.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran’s firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and condemned recent remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia instead of their homeland. Araghchi noted the proposal as a direct violation of international law and a continuation of Israel’s long-standing policy of forced expulsion.

Abdul-Salam, in response, reiterated Yemen’s full commitment to defending Palestinian rights, stating that Yemen remains vigilant against any attempts to displace Gaza’s population. He asserted that Yemen’s future actions would be determined by Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire agreement, adding that the Resistance movement would not tolerate further violations of Palestinian sovereignty.

Iran urges unified muslim response to Palestinian crisis

In a separate high-level diplomatic engagement, Araghchi met with Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi.

He called on Muslim nations to adopt a unified and resolute stance in defending Palestinian rights.

Araghchi welcomed the opposition voiced by several Arab nations, particularly those in the Persian Gulf region, against the US-Israeli proposal to forcibly relocate the residents of Gaza. He described this relocation effort as part of a broader strategy to dismantle the Palestinian nation, warning that any attempts to implement such a plan would lead to regional instability.

The GCC secretary general echoed Iran’s position, reaffirming the council’s opposition to Israel’s displacement policies. Albudaiwi also welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim-majority countries to coordinate efforts in addressing the crisis.

According to the media, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has received widespread support for this initiative, with a meeting expected to take place in the coming days.

Iran, India reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties

On the sidelines of the Muscat conference, Araghchi also held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two diplomats reviewed recent progress in Iran-India relations and discussed further economic and strategic cooperation.

Araghchi highlighted the successful 19th round of Iran-India political consultations held in New Delhi in January, emphasizing the need to continue high-level discussions to advance mutual interests.

He underscored Iran’s policy of fostering regional cooperation, particularly among Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean nations, in areas such as trade, energy, and infrastructure development.

Jaishankar, in turn, expressed optimism about deepening Iran-India ties, emphasizing the significance of ongoing projects such as the Chabahar Port development. Under a 10-year agreement signed in May, India will invest $120 million in the port’s infrastructure and contribute $250 million toward expanding its transport capabilities, positioning Chabahar as a key hub for regional trade.

Araghchi’s diplomatic schedule in Muscat included meetings with several foreign ministers, underscoring Iran’s active engagement in regional and international affairs.

Araghchi commended Oman’s role in fostering regional stability

During talks with Omani Foreign Minister Seyed Badr Albusaidi, Araghchi lauded Oman’s role in fostering regional stability and expressed gratitude for Muscat’s hospitality in hosting the Indian Ocean Conference.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Iran-Oman relations, particularly in maritime economy partnerships and energy cooperation. Araghchi also praised the successful 21st Iran-Oman Joint Economic Commission meeting held in Muscat, highlighting the potential for expanded trade and investment between the two nations.

Iran to enhance diplomatic, economic ties with Nepal

In a separate meeting with Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, Araghchi emphasized the importance of increasing diplomatic and economic ties between Iran and Nepal. He highlighted the friendly history between the two nations and reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure development.

The Nepalese minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s assistance in evacuating Nepali citizens from conflict zones in Gaza and welcomed further humanitarian collaboration. She also noted that the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Nepal presents an opportunity for cultural, trade, and tourism initiatives to deepen bilateral ties.

Rounding out his diplomatic engagements, Araghchi met with Wolfgang Amadeus Brülhart, Switzerland’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa. The two officials exchanged views on regional developments, with Iran emphasizing the necessity of international action against Israeli policies that violate Palestinian sovereignty.