Iran FM set to attend 8th Indian Ocean Rim summit in Oman

TEHRAN – Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Friday that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Oman in the coming days.

Araghchi will travel to Muscat at the invitation of the Omani government to participate in the highly anticipated 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit (IORA).

The summit, which will be held in Muscat on February 16-17, 2025, is being co-hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore. This year's event, themed “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership,” will emphasize inclusivity and the forging of new partnerships within the maritime sector. The summit aims to foster greater cooperation among nations and organizations, addressing regional challenges and promoting sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region.

In addition to delivering a speech at the summit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will engage in bilateral meetings with other high-ranking officials and foreign ministers present at the event, further strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering collaborative partnerships.