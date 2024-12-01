Maritime diplomacy crucial to Iran, declares Navy Chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani underscored the significance of maritime diplomacy as a fundamental strategy and obligation for naval forces worldwide.

During a ceremony held in observance of Iranian Navy Day at Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, Irani articulated the Iranian Navy's commitment to leveraging all available resources to promote maritime development, thereby ensuring order and security for the Iranian people.

"Developing maritime diplomacy is a key strategy and responsibility of naval forces globally," Irani asserted, emphasizing the broader implications for international naval cooperation.

The navy chief said that as a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Iran's Navy participated in a collaborative naval exercise in October.

The Navy plans to extend its maritime developmental efforts by visiting various countries, aiming to strengthen ties and enhance regional maritime security, Irani emphasized.

Iran's hosting of the Indian Maritime Exercise (IMEX) 2024 further exemplifies its proactive approach to maritime diplomacy. This event attracted numerous members and observers of IONS.

The Iranian destroyer Jamaran played a pivotal role in the joint naval exercise, which saw the participation of naval forces from Russia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the sea's vital role as a foundation for peace and friendship among nations, emphasizing its capacity to facilitate communication and cooperation.

"We act as messengers of peace and friendship for our friendly and allied countries," he remarked, underscoring the Navy's commitment to fostering regional and international harmony through maritime engagement.

Foreign Minister’s commendation of Navy’s vital role

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who commended the Navy's contributions to national security.

Araghchi, accompanied by several officials, boarded the Navy’s Zereh (Shield) warship, demonstrating solidarity with the naval forces.

During a speech at the ceremony, Araghchi expressed gratitude towards the armed forces, stating, "I must especially thank the Iranian Armed Forces, especially today, the Iranian Navy, for ensuring the security of the country in these last two or three months of intense tension."

Araghchi further elaborated on the crucial interplay between diplomacy and military capabilities, noting, "In the last few months, diplomacy, alongside the armed forces and complementing the armed forces, both played a great role in defending the security of the country."

He emphasized how the armed forces' readiness thwarted any potential threats or attacks on Iran, ensuring the nation's security and frustrating adversaries.