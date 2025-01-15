Zagros: Iran's pioneering signal intelligence destroyer joins naval ranks

TEHRAN – In a ceremony on Wednesday, Iran's first signal intelligence destroyer, "Zagros," was officially welcomed into the Southern Fleet of the Navy in the Gulf of Oman.

High-ranking officials attended the event, including Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of the Navy.

Additionally, the presence of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, highlighted the significance of this occasion.

Zagros, a product of domestic innovation and expertise, marks a significant leap forward in Iran's naval capabilities.

Rear Admiral Irani, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the destroyer's strategic importance and credited the relentless efforts of individuals across defense, science, and industry in bringing this advanced vessel to fruition.

He noted that the destroyer will serve as the Navy's "alert and vigilant eye in the depths of the seas and oceans," equipped with state-of-the-art technology produced entirely by Iranian youth.

"This destroyer incorporates the most advanced advancements in electromagnetism, electronics, and cyber technology across subsurface, surface, and aerial domains," the navy chief stated.

Additionally, Major General Bagheri highlighted the fundamental role of defensive power in ensuring national security and strength in his address, emphasizing the need for Iran to leverage its substantial maritime resources to enhance its regional and global standing.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of the Gulf of Oman and the Makran coast, regions where the Navy is enhancing development to increase their strategic significance.

Bagheri stressed the importance of military readiness and future planning, citing the Zagros Destroyer as a testament to forward-thinking defense initiatives.

"Given that the Navy is tasked with securing the Sea of Oman, the Indian Ocean, the West Asia region, and all global seas and oceans, it requires such a valuable intelligence capability," he remarked.

In a broader context, Bagheri contrasted national independence with reliance on global powers, suggesting that dependency would lead to "humiliation and disgrace."

He praised the collaborative efforts of the nation's youth, defense industries, and the Navy in designing and building the Zagros, presenting this achievement as a gift to the Iranian people.

Addressing the residents of Sistan and Baluchistan, the Makran coast, Chabahar, and Konarak, Bagheri assured them of the military's commitment to their security and peace, facilitating the nation's progress towards its ambitious goals.

He encouraged investment in the country's maritime assets, highlighting the current tranquility and security of Iran's seas as an invitation to harness these natural blessings.

Bagheri concluded by expressing gratitude to the families of military personnel for their unwavering patience and support, acknowledging their vital role in the nation's defense endeavors.