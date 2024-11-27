Leader calls for enhanced military and combat capabilities in meeting with Iran’s Navy 

TEHRAN – In a meeting held to commemorate the National Navy Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, addressed officials and commanders of the country’s naval forces.

During his address, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the diverse operational, intelligence, support, construction, and innovation sectors within the Navy. He stressed that the focus of the Iranian armed forces, particularly the Navy, should be centered on enhancing readiness and combat capabilities. "The enhancement of combat capability is essential to prevent enemy aggression," he stated, emphasizing that the primary mission of the Armed Forces is to deter attacks.

The Leader highlighted the importance of projecting military capability to Iran's adversaries, stating that they must perceive any potential confrontation as costly. "We must act in such a way that our military strength is evident in the eyes of those who harbor ill intentions toward Iran," he asserted.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei also deemed the continuation of naval missions as crucial, adding that the Navy’s achievements should be effectively communicated to the public “As previously mentioned, the multi-month mission of the 86th flotilla and its intricate details can be conveyed to the public through the language and tools of art.”

The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships, comprised of domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, completed a round-the-world voyage last year as part of the Islamic Republic's efforts to expand its naval presence on the high seas.

At the beginning of the Wednesday meeting, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy, presented a comprehensive report on the Navy's programs and activities across various sectors.