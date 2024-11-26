Foreign forces must leave regional waters: Iran navy chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to intensifying efforts to remove foreign military forces from the region.

Speaking during a recent address, Irani highlighted Iran's strategic vision for maritime independence, emphasizing that the presence of foreign troops undermines regional security.

“We are committed to reinforcing our position in maritime security, ensuring that foreign troops leave this area permanently,” he stated, underlining the Navy’s ambition to establish regional autonomy over maritime affairs.

Irani also reiterated the Navy's unwavering commitment to maintaining a robust presence in high-risk waterways plagued by threats and maritime terrorism.

the strategic importance of the Navy’s operations despite facing significant challenges, including international sanctions and persistent adversarial plots.

“Our forces continue to stand firm in waters rife with danger, ensuring security where maritime threats and terrorist activities are prevalent,” said Irani. He emphasized that this steadfastness has not only safeguarded Iran’s interests but has also captured the attention of global powers, showcasing the country's resilience and strategic capabilities.

The admiral attributed this strength to the unity and dedication of Iran's naval personnel. "The undeniable achievements of our Navy are the result of tireless efforts by my courageous comrades and the effective utilization of national resources and expertise. It demonstrates to the world that neither Iran nor its people can be isolated or undermined," he declared.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has reached significant milestones in achieving self-sufficiency, particularly in the development of advanced surface and sub-surface vessels. The Navy has expanded its operations into international waters, focusing on protecting vital naval routes and securing commercial shipping, including merchant vessels and oil tankers.

Additionally, the Iranian naval forces have enhanced their operational readiness through joint military exercises with international partners such as Russia, China, and Pakistan.