Iran Navy showcases power beyond borders, Army chief lauds achievements

TEHRAN – In a statement highlighting the strategic importance of Iran’s naval forces, Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, praised the Navy for demonstrating the nation's capability, independence, and authority on the global stage.

During a visit to the Navy Headquarters to mark Navy Day on November 27, General Mousavi met with Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of the Navy.

He commended the Navy's expanding presence in international waters and called for further efforts to strengthen this presence in line with protecting Iran’s national interests.

General Mousavi highlighted the Navy’s advancements in designing and producing cutting-edge surface and subsurface vessels equipped with missiles, drones, and radars. These developments, achieved by Navy elites and the Ministry of Defense, underscore Iran's growing technological capabilities.

He also praised the Navy’s role in fostering maritime diplomacy and cooperation with regional and international partners.

The commander emphasized the importance of continuing the Navy’s rescue, training, and intelligence missions, describing these efforts as vital to Iran's strategic maritime operations.

Mousavi pointed to the deployment of more than 100 naval groups in counter-terrorism operations and numerous military exercises, including joint rescue and security drills, as critical to deepening Iran's strategic reach. He stressed the importance of bolstering the Navy’s presence in sensitive regions to further enhance its role in safeguarding national security.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, General Mousavi praised the 86th flotilla for undertaking the longest and most extensive naval operation in the country’s history. These missions, he said, have brought significant honor to the Iranian people and the broader Islamic world, cementing Iran’s position as a formidable maritime power.

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, Iran's 86th flotilla, featuring the domestically manufactured Dena Destroyer and Makran forward base ship, returned on May 17, 2023 after completing the inaugural round-the-world mission.

ran’s naval strength fuels regional unity: top general

Marking Navy Day, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, highlighted Iran’s evolving deterrence capabilities in maritime defense, emphasizing their role in strengthening ties with Islamic nations and ensuring regional security.

In his message commemorating Navy Day, General Bagheri paid tribute to the legacy of the Peykan warship and its crew, whose heroism during the Iran-Iraq war remains a symbol of Iran’s resilience.

Reflecting on 44 years of progress since that pivotal battle, Bagheri noted Iran’s expanded and influential presence in national and international waters. He praised the Navy’s alignment with modern needs and its commitment to maritime sovereignty, as directed by the Leader.