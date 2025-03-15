Tehran says it prioritizes constructive engagement with Europe based on mutual respect

TEHRAN – Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of Iran, has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties with other nations, emphasizing that the Iranian government prioritizes constructive engagement with European countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.

In a telephone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Kasper Veldkamp on Saturday, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s willingness to hold discussions with European partners on matters of common concern and cooperation.

The two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as key regional and international developments.

Veldkamp acknowledged the historical and long-standing relationship between the Netherlands and Iran, emphasizing Iran’s significant role in regional affairs. He underscored the importance of leveraging diplomatic channels to promote mutual understanding, enhance intergovernmental relations, and address outstanding differences through dialogue.

One of the key topics discussed was the issue of the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. Veldkamp stated that the matter is a bilateral issue between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ position in supporting direct negotiations between the two countries. He stressed that any disputes should be resolved in accordance with international law, reiterating the Dutch government’s longstanding support for diplomatic engagement as the best path forward.

Tensions between Iran and European countries have escalated over the past two years due to European accusations. European nations claim Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, an allegation that Tehran has categorically rejected.

In a recent action against Tehran, the European troika pushed the adoption of a resolution in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The resolution accused Tehran of poor cooperation with the agency and demanded a "comprehensive" report on its nuclear activities by spring 2025. In response, Iran said it has activated a "series of new and advanced centrifuges."

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, maintain that diplomacy remains an option if genuine political will exists on the other side. Otherwise, alternative paths will be considered, emphasizing Iran’s foreign policy principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

On January, Iran and the European trio (E3) had a series of talks in Geneva. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, described the talks as "constructive."